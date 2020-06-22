Just hours from Apple’s WWDC 2020, rumors and leaks about future iPhone 12 continue to surface. Specific, exact resolutions and refresh rate have just been filtered of the new Apple models.

So let’s comment on these new details on iPhone screens, as well as reviewing the latest leaks, which contradict some of the points that we thought we had made clear in recent weeks.

Goodbye to ‘HD’ resolution

One of the most criticized points in recent years has been the HD resolution of some iPhone. Specifically, models such as the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, despite sharing much of the hardware with models of more than 1,000 euros, were the focus of criticism for this resolution.

According to Ithome we will not see this resolution in the new Apple models. Specific, the resolution of each of the models is detailed, indicating that the Pro models will be accompanied by a 120Hz refresh rate, as was rumored just a few days ago and has been under consideration for a few months.

iPhone 12: 5.4-inch screen, resolution 2340 x 1080 pixels, 475 ppi, 60Hz

iPhone 12 Max: 6.4 screen, 2532 x 1170 pixel resolution, 460 ppi, 60Hz

iPhone 12 Pro: 6.1-inch screen, 2532 x 1170 resolution, 460 ppi, 120Hz

iPhone 12 Pro Max: 6.7-inch screen, 2778 x 1284 resolution, 458 ppi

Since BOE panels have not passed Apple’s quality controls, LG screens are shuffled for these models, except for the iPhone 12 Max, which according to Ithome will come with a Samsung panel. Similarly, the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will have a 10-bit color depth, according to the leaked information.

The latest leaks point to the fact that there will finally be no LIDAR sensor. Same camera setup from last year and oversized notch

Two of the big changes with respect to the leaks of the last weeks come at the camera level and front aspect. The presence of the LIDAR sensor begins to be discarded in all four models. Apple would repeat the 2019 move, opting for two sensors for the iPhone 12 and three sensors for the iPhone 12 Pro. That is, main, wide-angle and telephoto sensor for Pro, regardless of the telephoto lens on the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 design will likely not be what we thought. Recent iPhone 12 CADs paint a completely different picture. Did Apple pull a fast one on the leak community? pic.twitter.com/bPYoij4V41 – EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) June 18, 2020

The most striking thing, however, is that it is considered that the notch is still as big, discarding the leaks that took for granted a significant reduction in it. According to the latest leaks, iPhones will repeat with the notch first seen on iPhone X.

Track | ItHome

