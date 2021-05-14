Full card and schedules for the ONE Championship: Dangal

Brandon vera makes his return tonight to carry out his third title defense as the Monarch of the Heavyweights of ONE Championship.
The 43-year-old veteran will face the formerUFC, Arjan bhullar, in the stellar of the ONE Championship: Dangal.
Vera has been on ONE’s cage since October 2019, when she failed to capture the 205-pound championship by losing by TKO in the second round to Aung la nsang.
In the co-star duel, the Atom Weight of Jackson Wink MMA, Bi nguyen, will try to end her three-game losing streak when she faces the undefeated fighter Ritu phogat.
Billboard
Brandon Vera (c) vs. Arjan BhullarBi Nguyen vs. Ritu phogat Tawanchai PK Saenchaimuaythaigym vs. Sean Clancy – Muay ThaiAyaka miura (4) vs. Rayane BastosGurdarshan Mangat vs. Roshan Mainam
How to watch the ONE Championship: Dangal
For Latin America the billboard will be transmitted free of charge by the Youtube channel of the promotion or by its application for mobile devices available at ios Y Android.
The event will start tomorrow Saturday at 05:00 am, time in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Mexico, and at 07:00 am, time in Argentina and Chile.
