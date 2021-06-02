Full capacity is now allowed for Top Rank’s June events at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (June 1, 2021) – Almost 16 months since Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in front of a sold out Las Vegas, Top Rank, per Nevada regulations, is back at full capacity with the trio of June events at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The three-week run begins on Saturday, June 12 with former featherweight world champion Shakur Stevenson (15-0, 8 KOs), who will fight Namibian contender Jeremiah Nakathila (21-1, 17 KOs) for the vacant title. WBO junior lightweight interim world championship. In the 10-round junior welterweight co-feature, former two-division world champion José “Sniper” Pedraza (28-3, 13 KOs) fights undefeated Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodríguez (21-0, 14 KOs).

A week later, WBA / IBF bantamweight world champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue (20-0, 17 KOs) defends his world titles against mandatory challenger Michael “Hot and Spicy” Dasmarinas (30-2-1, 20 KOs). Additionally, Mikaela Mayer (14-0, 5 KOs) makes the first defense of her WBO women’s junior lightweight title against Erica Farias (26-4, 10 KOs), and NABF featherweight champion Adam Lopez ( 15-2, 6 KOs) meets former junior featherweight world champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (21-2, 15 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

The action wraps up on June 26, when former pound-for-pound king Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KOs) meets Japanese contender Masayoshi Nakatani (19-1, 13 KOs) in a 12-round fight at lightweight. , and former world middleweight champion Rob “Bravo” Brant (26-2, 18 KOs) faces undefeated Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (9-0, 5 KOs) in a 10-round matchup.

Tickets for all three events are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting Etix.com.