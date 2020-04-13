Were you surprised by the announcement of Catherine: Full Body’s arrival on the Nintendo Switch? The truth is that it was something that had been sounding for a long time ago from the field of rumors, but added to the success of the Nintendo console, and Atlus’s excellent relationship with the company, it was one of those bets that you could have made without fear of being wrong, even though three years ago he was denied by those responsible.

The thing is, Catherine Full Body coming to Nintendo Switch in July to once again tempt the protagonist of this story of romances and nightmares, dotted with lots of puzzles, so Atlus warms up engines with materials to promote this long-awaited event. This time it is a trio of videos in which we can listen to dub scenes recorded by actresses Ayana Taketatsu, Kana Hanazawa and Marina Inoue, who give their voices to different versions of the Catherine that you could end up with, depending on certain decisions.

