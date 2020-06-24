The announcement of Catherine: Full Body (reissue of the famous title of Atlus with a new girl and some really devilish puzzles), for Nintendo Switch It was a pleasant surprise. Now, and within the framework of the New Game Plus Expo 2020, we have …new trailer!

Bachelor Vincent will soon climb a tower of nightmares in his dreams thanks to the arrival of Catherine: Full Body, an improved version of the original title released last year on PS4, to Nintendo Switch. To celebrate, we have a new trailer for the famous action-adventure-puzzle game called Puzzling Hearts. The video, which we share with all of you below, focuses on some of the mechanics that we will find during the part focused on the climb through its many puzzles. And it is that as a certain character usually says … «The man who climbs the highest summit is granted all his wishes».

We remind you that Catherine: Full Body will arrive at the hybrid of the Big N on July 7, at a recommended price of 49.99 euros, and it will do so with a gift under her arm, at least until stocks run out, to everyone who decides to book it. Did you already know the title? Do you plan to acquire it? We await your impressions, comments, and even clicks, beyond the forums.

