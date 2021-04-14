Fukushima’s polluted water will end up in the ocean: should we worry?

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, affected by the 2011 nuclear accident after an earthquake measuring 9 on the Richter scale that caused a tsunami on the northeast coast of the Japanese country, is almost at the limit of not being able to withstand any more stored water.

After a year of uncertainty, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has claimed the release of water into the ocean is “inevitable” and has announced that they will begin to pour water into the Pacific in about two years, approximately. There are more than 1.2 million tons of accumulated water: a massive amount of radiation-contaminated water.

The most realistic option

The decision has been endorsed by the International Atomic Energy Agency and some independent experts.

And it is that the containment tanks are almost to the limit. More than 1,000 were built to store the water that had entered the reactor or was used to cool the fuel. They are expected to be fully filled in 2022 If no measures are taken and the possibility of releasing some of this water was already on the table last year, to buy a little time in order to consider alternative suggestions.

Tanks contain high levels of radioactive tritium (hydrogen with two neutrons) and the water was also initially contaminated with heavier elements such as cesium-137, which are much more dangerous, but also easier to remove. They have already managed to remove the cesium from a quarter of the storage tanks.