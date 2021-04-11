Fujitsu and Trend Micro Join Forces to Protect Private 5G Networks | News | Safety

Fujitsu Y Trend Micro they have collaborated for focus on the security of private 5G networks. The companies will demonstrate the effectiveness of Trend Micro’s security for private 5G using a simulated smart factory environment and an operating environment from Fujitsu prior to the public availability of the product.

The Private 5G network technology will be the catalyst for true smart factories globally. Connectivity and automation will link factory devices and business applications, improving production capabilities and overall factory performance. However, expanding IT infrastructure within operational technology (OT) environments can lead to exposure to the risk of cyberattacks. There is an urgent need to implement cybersecurity measures to secure private 5G networks and protect them from potential attacks.

Fujitsu and Trend Micro have incorporated the second’s 5G security solution into a private 5G system that simulates a real smart factory environment equipped with high-definition monitoring cameras and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGV) in the Fujitsu Collaboration Laboratory in Kawasaki, Japan. This environment was used to centrally view and manage the health and security of systems, as well as to correlate threat detection and prevention data from devices and the network.

The security solution, Trend Micro Mobile Network Security, leverages the endpoint security built into the IoT device’s SIM card and network security running on the private 5G system.

Product benefits include:

• Detection and protection against threats in the private 5G network

• Authentication of devices trying to connect to the 5G network

• Blocking unauthorized communication in real time

This demo shows how Trend Micro’s solution protects smart factories from insider threats, such as rogue or malware-infected devices, as well as external threats trying to enter the factory via the 5G network.

“Fujitsu aims to realize a society in which people, goods and services are connected in real time through 5G technology and solve the problems facing the world,” he says. Tomonori Goto, CEO, Senior Vice President and Head of the Fujitsu 5G Vertical Service Office. “To that end, we believe this security solution, created in conjunction with Trend Micro, represents a key technology for applying private 5G to mission-critical areas. Fujitsu will continue to cooperate with Trend Micro to generate new value through the power of co-operation. creation”.

Both companies will conduct a field test until September 2021 at Fujitsu’s Oyama plant. Based on the results of this trial, partners will study the possibility of commercializing a private 5G security solution.

“We are delighted to join forces with Fujitsu to address the immense challenge of cybersecurity for private 5G,” he said. Akihiko Omikawa, Executive Vice President, Trend Micro. “Together, we are making smart manufacturing more secure to ensure that production does not stop due to a cyber attack.”