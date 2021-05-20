Fujimori would seek to accelerate mining projects in Peru

(Bloomberg) – If elected, Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori would support energy and mining projects, a position that stands in stark contrast to her left-wing rival, according to a campaign adviser.

During her government, the candidate would not seek to renegotiate the contracts for the Camisea gas deposit and would seek approval of the Tia María and Conga mining projects that have encountered community resistance, said her adviser Rafael Belaunde, in an interview. Fujimori would focus on solving social problems to attract more investment.

The objective is to encourage “the start-up of new projects, with a fundamental component that is that the population, and especially the population settled around where these operations take place, have to feel the benefits,” said Belaunde.

Fujimori, who is currently free on bail for alleged corruption and is the daughter of an imprisoned former president, will face Pedro Castillo on June 6 in a second round that will put two opposing visions face to face to get out of the economic stress induced by the pandemic. . The election result, which according to a weekend poll is too close to being calculated, will have an impact on metals markets as the world relies on Peru to help meet growing demand for copper in its transition to clean energy. The country is the second largest supplier of metal cables and a major producer of zinc, silver and gold.

Castillo, who defied the polls to win the first round vote, promised to nationalize Camisea and raise taxes on mines, as well as seek a referendum to draft a new constitution. His plans have spooked investors, even though he would likely face stiff opposition from a divided legislature, and distance himself from tougher proposals from his party.

Direct payments

The Fujimori government would channel 40% of the mining canon into payments to the communities, Belaunde said. The money would be sent directly to people’s bank accounts and could amount to about 2,000 soles (US $ 540) a year, depending on the region.

It would also seek to improve the schedule and communication around the consultation process prior to mining exploration and exploitation, he said. The country’s current environmental regulations are already stringent enough, the adviser noted.

“Peru is a country with enormous mining potential,” said Belaunde. “By addressing the problem of social unrest and improving efficiency in the expenditure of mining income, I believe that the bulk of the problem would be solved.”

The Fujimori government would also support oil exploration projects in the Amazon to take advantage of the Talara refinery in the north of the country, he added. Indigenous communities oppose such initiatives on grounds of environmental damage.

“The State should promote the enhancement of its oil potential” as long as there is support from the population and the environment is protected, he concluded.

