Fujimori insists on allegations of fraud in Peruvian elections

(Bloomberg) – Peru’s presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori reiterated her accusation of irregularities in Sunday’s elections as the vote count draws to a close and she remains slightly behind her opponent.

With 99% of the votes counted, Fujimori reaches 49.8% and his rival, Pedro Castillo, 50.2%. Fujimori has huge backing from investors and the business community, while Castillo is more popular with the poor, particularly in rural areas.

Fujimori asked to annul 200,000 votes and review another 300,000.

“Here, 500 thousand votes are still at stake, half a million votes at the national level that we believe should be reviewed,” he said in a statement.

A senior official in President Joe Biden’s Administration said the United States has seen no evidence of fraud, only isolated incidents of voter intimidation.

If there is a free and fair election, “we work with governments of the left, center, right, whoever,” said the official, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak in public. “We relate to them, we find ways to work with them.”

Castillo, who on Tuesday said he had won the elections, represents the Marxist party Peru Libre, but in recent weeks he has tried to reassure investors and voters that he does not want to reform the nation’s economic model.

