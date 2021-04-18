Fujifilm instax mini 40: instant camera with vintage flair

It is the new camera in this range, specialized in printing photos within seconds of taking them.

Designed to be easily transportable, it is finished in a high-quality glossy black texture with silver accents. It works by means of automatic exposure, to obtain the best photographs at any time of the day. This mode automatically detects the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed and optimizes the shutter speed and flash output depending on the scene. It allows even novice instax users to take photos that are adequately automatically exposed regardless of indoor or outdoor conditions, getting high-quality photos instantly.

Selfie mode

Selfie Mode is also available, perfect for taking self-portraits and close-ups. Just pull the front edge of the lens after turning on the camera. This makes it easier than ever to take a selfie and close-up photos.

Instant Contact Sheet Film

Also accompanying the launch of the instax mini 40 is the Contact Sheet instant film. It’s a tribute to classic film photography, because Contact Sheet simulates the look of a photographer’s contact sheet when contact-processed film strips are printed. Like all instax films, Contact Sheet will be available in 10-exposure cartridges.

Instax mini 40: technical characteristics

Lenses: 2 components, 2 elements, 60mm. Real image viewfinder, 0.37x, with center point for reference. Focus range: 0.3m – infinity; selfie mode, 0.3 – 0.5 m. Electronic shutter programmed, from 1/2 to 1/250 sec. Slow sync in low light Automatic exposure control; ISO 800. Development time: approximately 90 seconds. 104 x 121 x 65 mm / 330 gr.

The Fujjifilm instax mini 40 instant camera is available at a suggested retail price of € 99.99.

www.instax.com/mini40