Protagonists of ‘Fugitiva’

Turkish fever does not stop in Nova. The Atresmedia network continues to triumph with ‘Fugitiva (Sen Anlat Karadeniz)’, which is already one of the most viewed soap operas in its entire history. Fiction managed to be the most viewed of all DTT themes and led its slot with a 4.3% and 540,000 viewers on average. He was successful together ‘When I fall in love’ (4.2%) and ‘Doña Bárbara’ (3.4%), which continue to consolidate in the afternoon band in the same chain. At the same time, highlight the success of ‘The Simpsons’, which are the most viewed Neox (3.9%) while ‘La que se avecina’ continues as the most followed by FDF, with 3.6% and 436,000 viewers in one of its episodes broadcast on the tabletop strip.