DTT HEARINGS JUNE 30

Nova (3.3%) wins the battle against FDF (3.2%) on the last day of June by one tenth.

‘Fugitive’ and ‘When I fall in love’ copan the most seen with « Pirates of the Caribbean » facing them

Publié paradminjuillet 1, 2020juillet 1, 2020Publié dansExplica – TV – ES