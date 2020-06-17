‘Fugitive’, the most watched Turkish series by Nova

The Nova thematic chain continues to climb positions and positions itself one more day as the most watched thematic television of the day. It does so thanks to the success of the Turkish fiction ‘Fugitiva (Sen Anlat Karadeniz)’, which becomes the most followed of the day with 3.7% and 597,000 viewers and soap operas ‘Doña Bárbara’ (4.2%) and ‘When I fall in love’ (4.5%). For their part, they also stand out ‘The Simpsons’ that on Neox are again the most viewed channel with 3.3% with an average screen share and the film « The code », which stands out with 2.8% and 431,000 viewers within the Paramount Network « Lethal Tuesday » series.