The Summit supercomputer has been outdated and is no longer the most powerful in the world, now the list is led by one built by Rike and Fujitsu: Fugaku.

For a few days Japan can say it has the fastest supercomputer on the planet in the well-known Top500. That position has been held for a long time by IBM Summit, but the project they have jointly developed by the companies Riken and Fujitsu It is already in operation and has managed to overcome it in all aspects, now Fugaku is the most powerful.

Fugaku has been created in Kobe and one of the striking aspects is that it uses ARM processors. It is the first time that a computer that leads this list opts for this manufacturer. Its system is based on A64FX 48-core Fujitsu and achieves a maximum performance of 2.2 GHz. In the result obtained on its power, it has been 2.8x faster than Summit at 415.5 petaflops.

Furthermore, it is the first time that Japan has such a supercomputer in nine years. Since she managed to be Riken’s fastest K in 2011, it has almost always been countries like China and the United States that have dominated the Top500. To get an idea, in the ranking there are 226 Chinese supercomputers, 114 Americans and only 30 Japanese.

The BitScope company has presented a low-cost supercomputer consisting of 750 Raspberry Pi. 3,000 power cores for just over 29,000 euros.

In order to compare the power of Sugaku and the difference with the rest, AnandTech has shared the file with the results obtained.

These results have been obtained thanks to the fact that Sugaku uses 7.3 million cores and consumes 28 megawatts of power. But it also allows interconnection with other equipment and they hope that compatibility will help to reach new record numbers, although this process will be slowed down.

One of the projects they are also working on is the construction of hardware with vector drives from 126 to 2048 bits to be able to use any type of software and make it automatically scale, without determining the size of the execution unit.

To get Fugaku ready, its construction has been accelerated in recent months and, according to The Guardian, one of its functions will be work on finding information about the coronavirus in order to better understand its characteristics and help find a vaccine.