Fuenlabrada de LaLiga SmartBank: Schedule and where to watch on TV

03/29/2021 at 9:13 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To continue with the LaLiga SmartBank Matchday 32, East Thursday the meeting between the Spanish and the Fuenlabrada, scheduled to function in the RCDE Stadium.

Thus, the squad led by Vicente Moreno will attend the game after registering a victory against Castellón (3-1), a victory against Logroñés (4-0), a draw with Mirandés (2-2) and a draw with Oviedo (1-1). Thus, they are located in the rank number 1 of the classification, where they are found with 61 points and +28 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Jose Oltra is positioned in the thirteenth place of the classification, adding 39 points and +1 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a victory against Leganés (2-0), a defeat against Las Palmas (2-1), a draw with Lugo (0-0) and a draw with Girona (1-1).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of Spanish against him Fuenlabrada of the LaLiga SmartBank Matchday 32 will be held on Thursday, April 1 at 5:00 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga.