Fuenlabrada de LaLiga SmartBank: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/22/2021

On at 2:31 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To continue with the LaLiga SmartBank Matchday 36, this Saturday the meeting between the Malaga and the Fuenlabrada, scheduled to function in The Rose Garden.

Thus, the squad led by Sergio Pellicer will attend the game after registering a draw with Las Palmas (1-1), a victory against Albacete (2-0), a conquest over Lugo (1-0) and a defeat against Almería (3-0). Thus, they are located in the position number 9 of the classification, where they are found with 49 points and -6 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Jose Oltra is positioned in the thirteenth place of the classification, adding 44 points and -1 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a draw with Sabadell (2-2), a draw with Ponferradina (0-0), a defeat against Zaragoza (1-0) and a defeat against Espanyol (4-0).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of Malaga and the Fuenlabrada of the LaLiga SmartBank Matchday 36 will be held on Saturday, April 24 at 4:00 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga.