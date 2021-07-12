Fuels keep rising: this is what it will cost you to fill the tank

Enlarge

Since November 2020, gasoline and diesel have followed an upward climb in their price: this is what it costs you now to fill the tank.

If you have been at a gas station lately, you may have seen, in an unpleasant way, that the price of fuel rises and does not stop rising. Now that vacation trips are starting, the trend seems to be continuing.

And it is that filling the gas tank these days, already on vacation for many, costs an average of almost 4.5 euros more than two years ago, the last summer before the pandemic. At the same time, doing it with diesel is around 2.86 euros more expensive than in 2019.

Despite being expensive, the fuel does not reach the 2012 prices

Gasoline is the most powerful expense when it comes to owning a car

According to the data released this Thursday by the Oil Bulletin of the European Union (EU), the price of gasoline has risen 0.66 percent in the week of the start of the operation out of the summer and it is already 6% more expensive than before the pandemic of the coronavirus, while diesel has risen by 0.65 percent compared to the previous week and 4.36 percent if compared to 2019.

We are talking about annual peaks in fuel prices most used by the Spanish car park. Thus, gasoline is sold at an average of 1,383 euros per liter, while diesel does so at 1,246 euros.

Taking this data as a reference, this week filling an average tank of 55 liters with gasoline costs 76.07 euros, while if you refuel diesel, the price is 68.53 euros. Both fuels began their upward trend last November, at which time mobility restrictions were still in force to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

However, both fuels remain below their all-time highs They reached the week of September 3, 2012, almost nine years ago, when gasoline cost 1,522 (9.2 percent more than today) and diesel 1,455 euros (about 14 percent more).