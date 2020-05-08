Fuels They fell in price again in the last week and have already added nine weeks of decreases, as gasoline fell by 1.47% and automotive diesel by 1.80%. Diesel remains below the euro for the second week in a row at a price not seen since April 2016.

The Oil Bulletin of the European Union (EU), which has been published this Thursday, points to a price of automotive diesel at 0.981 euros.

Gasoline, meanwhile, has an average price of 1,072 euros, with which it reached February 2016 levels. In that year 2016, excess supply and weak demand led oil to its worst numbers since 2004.

The declines that are taking place now, since the week of March 2, 2020, are part of an environment of low oil prices in the markets due to the drop in demand derived from the measures imposed to stop the expansion of the coronavirus pandemic.

At current prices, filling an average 55-liter gasoline tank costs 58.96 euros and, if what is refueled is diesel, 53.95 euros.

Since 2020 began, gasoline has been reduced by 18.79% and diesel by 21.33%.

Compared to a year ago, 95 octane gasoline is now 20.77% cheaper and diesel, 21.96%.

Gasoline now costs 4.46% less than a month ago and diesel, 5.40%.

Maximum prices far away

The gap with the maximum prices that these fuels reached seven years ago continues to widen, and that of gasoline is 29.57% cheaper and that of diesel fuel, 32.11%.

The petrol and the diesel of automotive industry marked their record price the week of September 3, 2012, when they stood at 1,522 and 1,445 euros, respectively.

In the markets, the price of a barrel of Brent oil for delivery in July rose this Thursday at 4.45% in the London futures market, despite renewed concern about the consequences of the pandemic on the European and US economies. .

The benchmark crude in Europe it was trading at $ 30.98, after closing down on Wednesday, at $ 29.66, after the increases of previous days, in which its price was driven by the plans of gradual reopening of several world economies, once exceeded the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, although unemployment data in the United States reversed that upward trend.

However, fuel prices do not have a direct relationship with the oil barrel priceThey depend on those of gasoline and diesel in the wholesale markets, all of them in dollars, according to the Spanish Association of Operators of Petroleum Products (AOP).

In the case of Spain, the reference markets are the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, markets that, apart from the price of crude oil, are influenced by the supply and demand for these products and the euro / dollar exchange rate .