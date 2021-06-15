Fuel surcharge increase about to be approved in congress

The gasoline in Colombia is on its way up from price one more time. After the economic commissions of the Congress approve in the first debate the gasoline surcharge, this week, before June 20, the plenaries of the Senate and House, must give it final approval in compliance with a sentence of the Constitutional court.

The bill promoted by the Colombian Association of Capital Cities (Asocapitales), seeks to define the taxable basis for liquidation of the surcharge, in response to judgment C-30 of the Court that established that the gasoline surcharge should not be published by decree as had been done, but by law passed in Congress.

And although the promoters of this initiative have said on several occasions that the its approval will not imply an increase in the price end of fuels to consumers, the truth is that Yes there will be a variation in the rates.

Gasoline

From the February 1st this year the national rate for the regular gasoline is $ 555.05 per gallon and of $ 1,053.47 for the extra.

The new project will set in its general rate that the current gasoline in municipalities and districts is $ 940 pesos and that of the extra gasoline of $ 1,314, while in Bogotá, regular gasoline would have a surcharge of $ 1,270 pesos and the extra of $ 1,775.

Gasoline

The surcharge rate to Fuel Engine Oil (ACPM) or misnamed diesel, it will be $ 301 pesos per gallon. The surcharge to ACPM for consumption in border zones will be settled with a fee of $ 204 per gallon, for the national product and $ 114 per gallon for imported.

The royalties from these surcharges will go to the Nation, distributed in a 50 percent for departments, including Bogota, and the other 50 percent for the maintenance of the national road network.

Petrol pump

This project has urgency message from the national government and it can only be approved this week by the plenaries of Senate and House this week, since its objective is to comply with the mandate of the Constitutional court to define the base for the settlement of the gasoline surcharge and diesel fuel.