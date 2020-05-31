Of the Writing

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, May 31, 2020, p. twenty-one

Based on the decision of the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace) to strengthen the position of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) in the electricity market to continuously supply demand, various media and specialists have pointed out that the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador promotes the use of fossil fuels (such as coal and fuel oil) to the detriment of the use of clean energy, especially wind energy. This statement is not supported by the facts, according to specialists in the energy sector.

As of January 1, 2020, an international standard for the merchant marine that prohibits the use of fuel oil with a sulfur content greater than 0.5 percent, which excludes Mexican fuel oil, came into force. Until before the IMO 2020 came into force, the sulfur content limit was 3.5 percent, they point out.

This regulatory-environmental change implies that Mexico is prevented from displacing fuel oil with high sulfur content, resulting from the crude oil refining process. It should be remembered that for every barrel of crude that is refined, after obtaining gasoline, diesel and naphtha, 25 percent is fuel oil. In other words, a quarter of each barrel is a residual that, unlike what happened until December 2019, today cannot be displaced. Pemex does not have enough storage capacity for industrial transformation processes, much less in the case of a residual that since the entry into force of IMO 2020 has seen its market price plummet, even below natural gas. For reference, natural gas has a market price (third week of May) of $ 3.21 per million Btu, against $ 0.4 per barrel of fuel oil.

In this line, the accumulation of fuel oil would end up slowing down the refining train. “Given that a large part of the private industry uses natural gas and diesel as fuel, the only alternative to dispose of fuel oil is the CFE and its extensive network of thermoelectric plants. With this, the CFE obtains Pemex fuel oil at a minimum price, allows the refineries to be freed from this residual and guarantees the operation of the thermoelectric plants at more competitive prices than in the past. This process does not rival anything with the generation of electricity from renewable energies or the participation of private initiative in the electricity market. In short, they are two totally different problems and the use of renewables versus the disposal of fuel oil is a false contradiction ”, experts from the energy sector point out.

The truth is that the burning of fuel oil, something necessary and urgent due to the aforementioned problems, entails serious environmental damage. Burning involves more sulfur in the air than communities, towns and cities near thermoelectric plants breathe. However, the Federal Electricity Commission has solved this problem in at least two of its plants in recent years. At Punta Prieta, in La Paz, Baja California Sur, and at Mazatlán, Sinaloa, the CFE has implemented a system that allows the use of fuel oil, solves with the use of technology the problem of sulfur content and mitigates the output of particles emitted into the environment.

Analysts agree that the debate must be separated. On the one hand, the State-private initiative relationship in the national electricity market, respecting contracts and promoting CFE’s financial viability. On the other, the prevailing need to dispose of the fuel oil generated by Pemex through the installed capacity of the CFE, which would otherwise end up drowning all the refineries, since it is forecast that in the next three years Mexico will have to dispose of up to 500 thousand daily barrels of fuel oil. In this sense, the government’s strategy of using CFE’s installed capacity is a first step in the right direction.

