Fuel cell electric saloon with a range of up to 650 km

The second generation of this innovative vehicle progresses in power and efficiency, and can fully charge its tanks in 5 minutes.

The second generation of the Toyota Mirai is here, a fuel cell electric saloon that is part of Toyota’s global initiative to promote energy change, with the goal of achieving a hydrogen-based society. The new Mirai has a third hydrogen tank, a new arrangement of the renewed fuel cell, accommodates up to five passengers with great space, has the most modern driving assistance technologies and is capable of reaching a range of up to 650 km.

Technical characteristics

The new Toyota Mirai is built on Toyota’s rear-drive GA-L platform. This allows you to configure a longer, wider and lower exterior, and with a greater wheelbase, which facilitates both maneuverability and results in a more spacious and comfortable cabin.

Compared to the first generation Mirai, the fuel cell system features a completely revamped design; relocated in the engine compartment, it is more compact (330 cells instead of 370), light (52 kg vs 56) and powerful (power density is 5.4 kW / l – 4.4 kW / l, without count the carcass). These virtues and its arrangement have allowed the addition of a third high-pressure hydrogen tank, which increases storage capacity (5.6 kg) and autonomy, achieving the aforementioned 650 km on a single charge. This system is accompanied by a new lithium-ion battery, with a higher energy density. As a consequence of all this, the records of the new Mirai are impressive: maximum total power of 134 kW / 182 hp, an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 9 seconds and a hydrogen consumption in combined cycle WLTP of 0.79 kg / 100 km. In addition, low-temperature performance has improved, and can now be started at temperatures down to -30˚C. When it’s time to refuel, it takes 5 minutes to fully load your tanks.

In terms of toxic emissions, they are 0 absolute. The only by-product of the fuel cell operating process is water, which is automatically discharged through an exhaust pipe. However, the driver can activate his discharge using the H2O button when he deems it appropriate to avoid doing so in inappropriate places, such as parking lots.

New technologies

The second-generation Toyota Mirai includes the latest version of Toyota Safety Sense, Toyota’s suite of safety and driving aid systems. For example, it incorporates an improved Pre-collision Safety System with detection of pedestrians both during the day and at night and cyclists during the day; as a novelty, a vehicle detection system in the opposite direction and emergency assistance to the address with detection of pedestrians, objects and vehicles; Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (i-ACC) from 0 to 180 km / h; Notice of Involuntary Lane Change with Path Recovery; Trajectory Maintenance System; Dynamic High Beam Adjustment; Recognition of Traffic Signs; Dead Angle Detector; and Rear Cross Traffic Alert with automatic braking.

The new Mirai introduces some unique and innovative technologies, such as an automatic parking system with Toyota Teammate technology, which autonomously performs all parking maneuvers from four cameras and twelve ultrasound sensors, being able to memorize a parking space to return to park there later. It also includes a filter that purifies the air while circulating and compares the amount of purified air with the equivalent of a runner. Regarding the management of the different facets of the vehicle and information for the driver, the new Mirai features three digital displays: a 12.3 ”central touch screen, the 8” display that acts as the instrument panel and the 12.1 ”color head-up display, which shows the most relevant information on the windshield.

Regarding the rest of the equipment, the Bi-LED headlights, heated steering wheel with electric adjustment and upholstered in leather, seats with 8/4-way electric adjustment, bi-zone climate control with air outlets in the rear seats, automated boot lid, 360o camera, JBL premium audio system with fourteen speakers, wireless smartphone charger, etc.

Efficient and connected vehicle

It is possible to know different information about the status of the Mira and manage some functionalities using a smartphone and whether you are a few meters from the vehicle or thousands of km away. It is through MyT, Toyota’s connected services app, and that allows, for example, to regulate the air conditioning of the passenger compartment, activate the heating, order the ventilation of the seats and the de-icing of the windshield, as well as configure the lighting at will. environment from eight different colors. You can also access the state of charge, remaining autonomy, consumption and journey records, location of the vehicle itself, etc.

Price and availability

The new Toyota Mirai is now available in the Official Network of Toyota Spain Dealers for a price that starts from 65,000 euros, an amount that can be reduced by up to 5,500 euros by taking advantage of the MOVES II Program of Incentives for Efficient and Sustainable Mobility of the Government.

Mirai second generation: one more step from Toyota

Toyota began work on the development of fuel cell electric vehicles in no less than 1992. In 2014, Toyota demonstrated with the first generation of Mirai that a hydrogen-powered vehicle could be manufactured and marketed in numerous markets worldwide. And it did so as the spearhead of the energy change that will take place around the world in the coming years, with hydrogen as the basis of a new society without emissions, with full mobility but without negative impact on the environment.