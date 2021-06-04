FUCKELON on the rise: another crypto joke?

It may be the first time you have heard of FUCKELON and, even so, it is most likely that after reading its name you have already begun to get an idea about its origin and its reason for being. And you are not wrong. FUCKELON was born last month, as a response from the cryptocurrency community to the change of position of Tesla with respect to them. And it is that in a period of just three months, Tesla went from accepting payments in Bitcoin, which caused its rebound, to criticizing its impact on the environment and stop accepting the cryptocurrency.

Additionally, a later qualified response from Elon Musk to a Twitter user hinted that Tesla would have dumped its Bitcoin assets just prior to making this announcement, which would have been a very clear sign of self-interested market manipulation. We already talked about it in depth here, but it seems that Musk has not had enough, since he has tweeted again, causing a new fall in the price of the cryptocurrency, which seemed to have started a timid recovery path.

#Bitcoin 💔 pic.twitter.com/lNnEfMdtJf – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2021

As you can imagine, the critics have not been slow to appearThey range from outright insults to requests that you stop manipulating the market and allow Bitcoin to rally. And I’ll start by saying that I understand that point of view, and that I think Elon Musk has proven to be brilliant in some respects, but also wildly absurd in others. He innovated with PayPal, he innovated with Tesla, he innovated with SpaceX and every day I am more clear that he has a team of very intelligent advisers, but I also believe that for some time now, every time he speaks the bread rises.

However, I think what you have done with Bitcoin is incredibly valuable, and that investors (especially those who have no assets in Bitcoin at the moment) should be very grateful to him. And I do not know his real motivation to change his position in front of cryptocurrencies, but what I am clear is that this has served to make it crystal clear how easy it can be to manipulate the crypto market. And it has done it with Bitcoin, which is the strongest.

Like I say though (and understandably too) a great current of antipathy has been generated around him, and FUCKELON is one of the examples of this. It is a cryptocurrency created last month, whose name is already a declaration of intentions, and whose price seems to oscillate with the rhythm of part of the public opinion about Musk. In the last few hours, and in response to his tweets, the value of FUCKELON has skyrocketed:

Subsequently it has descended again, but its trend at the moment is upward, with values ​​at the maximum, except for the peak it experienced in mid-May, but which took less than a day to correct itself to return to its initial value. Let’s not forget that we must interpret FUCKELON as a measure of criticism of Elon Musk, as a meme, so to speak, but we must also not forget that this was also the origin of Dogecoin. And in case you wonder, after the decline caused by Elon Musk’s appearance on Saturday Night Live, his trend has continued to rise.

FUCKELON price up, cryptocurrency credibility down?

We have been attending, for some years now, a heated discussion about the present and future of cryptocurrencies, with one part advocating that they are the future of money, and another arguing that they are nothing more than a bubble that, sooner or later, will end up definitively exploding. And it is undeniable that both parties have solid arguments to defend their positions, but in the end the most decisive thing is the facts.

And in this case, as we are checking more and more frequently, is that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are subject to enormous fragilitywhile others, like FUCKELON and Dogecoin are, outright, a joke that, for whatever reasons, seem to have become very profitable. And chances are, if it transcends enough, FUCKELON will continue to grow, at least until its investors get tired, decide to dedicate part of their capital to other jokes or, well, who knows, maybe they will keep their positions and this crypto will not stop. to climb.

With these precedents, Who would dare to collect their payroll in cryptocurrencies with the risk of devaluation? Who would use them to buy something with its growth prospects? Cryptocurrencies, be they serious like Bitcoin or Ethereum, or jokes like Dogecoin or FUCKELON, do not offer even remotely the conditions of stability that a currency requires to become common use. We have already seen what happens with official currencies, backed by states, when their economies are unstable, citizens seek stability in currencies (generally in dollars), and that it is assumed that there are official institutions that support it.

Cryptocurrencies may have a future as an investment (high risk, yes), and in those terms it is likely that they will grow in importance in the coming years. But from there to thinking that one day we will choose to charge in Bitcoin and that we will pay our bread with FUCKELON, there is such a long stretch that, today, it is difficult for me to imagine even as a mere hypothesis.

What do you think? Do you think that crypto does have a future as a currency? Have you used them or do you plan to do so in the near future for purchases and / or sales? Have you considered acquiring a FUCKELON, either as an investment or as a critic of Musk?