“Fucked yes, never sunk” Sergio Ramos’ message who still dreams of La Liga

The captain of Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, published a message in which he assured that, after the elimination of the Champions League against Chelsea, they are “Fucked” but not “sunk”.

“Fucked, yeah. Sunk, never, “he said on twitter, adding: “The history of Madrid has been forged with victories, but it has risen from defeats.”

To close the tweet, he sent a message of hope to Madridismo: “We still have the League and we are going for it”.

The also captain of the Spanish team played his first game in London against Chelsea after his soleus injury and his renewal with the white club, with which he ends his contract in June, is still up for grabs.

