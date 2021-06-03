“Fuck off,” Canelo explodes and responds to Oscar de la Hoya

Things escalated between the boxing promoter, Oscar de la hoya, and the current 168-pound champion, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, this after the “Golden Boy” insulted Tapatío on social networks, said insult had a response.

Canelo lashed out at Oscar de la hoya, incidentally responded to the offense that the promoter wrote in social media, This triggered fans to react to the post.

Canelo wrote on his Instagram account the publication where previously From the pot pointed out that his boxing style was bad, which he Tapatio He came out quickly to answer.

“Oh, do you really want me to talk? Damn traitor! Do me a favor and fuck off“, Was the response of Canelo.

For now, Canelo hopes to close negotiations for his next fight against Caleb Plant.

