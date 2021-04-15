“Fuck my victims” and other wild confessions of Bernie Madoff from jail

Bernie Madoff, in 2008, walking around New York (Photo: DON EMMERT via AFP via Getty Images)

Bernie Madoff, the person responsible for the largest pyramid scheme in history, has died at the age of 82 in his prison in North Carolina, USA, where he has been locked up for life since 2009.

The former investor was tried and sentenced to 150 years (a de facto life sentence). He himself confessed his guilt in a fraud scheme that reached around 65,000 million dollars from thousands of clients, including celebrities such as Steven Spielberg or Kevin Bacon.

A few months after his admission to Butner Correctional Facility, Madoff gave an interview to The New York Magazine. The American publication entered the prison and learned about his life behind bars. The meeting was repeated the following year, in both cases with Steve Fishman as an interviewer.

In prison, the former investment guru was someone else. “Free,” he acknowledged, with no room for remorse. These are the wildest confessions he made in the double interview:

“Fuck my victims.”

“I directed them for 20 years (to their victims) and now I have to turn 150.”

Taking advantage of old women is a bit screwed up, isn’t it? They asked him. “Well that’s what I did.”

“A guy wanted to invest, and if I said no, the guy said, ‘What, I’m not good enough?’

“I wish they had caught me six or eight years ago.”

Life in freedom “was a nightmare for me.”

“Imagine going home every night without being able to tell your wife, living with this ax to your head, without telling your children, brother, seeing them every day and not being able to trust them.”

"Everyone on the outside be

