Fuchsia OS appears on a Nest Hub on the Bluetooth site

Fuchsia OS has gone one step further to become a general purpose operating system and rule real devices, once it has appeared on a new list of products supported by the Bluetooth standard running on the Nest Hub smart speaker.

Android handles the vast majority of smartphones that are marketed in the world, while Chrome OS continues to gain market without stopping since its launch. But Google has been developing other operating system for a few years. Media and users thought that it was a system designed to unify Android and Chrome OS in one, but the truth is that it is still a great unknown and it is not clear what it will be used for in the future.

In case you don’t know it, in this special article we will tell you everything about this system. You have to know that it is very different from Android and Chrome OS considering that it is not based on the Linux kernel like them. As Google described it, it is “a modular, capabilities-based operating system” with a Magenta-derived microkernel called ‘Zircon’. This provides the central drivers and the implementation of the C language libraries (libc) in which it is mostly programmed together with Google’s intern, Dart.

Fuchsia OS comes complete with Flutter for the Material Design-focused user interface that Google is using in the latest versions of Android, while for application programming it uses the Mojo API. Another important issue is your development model. It is licensed under open source using BSD, MIT and Apache 2 and it is believed that – if it ever reaches the global market – Google will use a distribution model similar to Android or Chrome OS, handing it over to OEMs royalty-free to install on their computers. new.

Fuchsia OS (1.0)

As an open source project Google published its source code and has been sharing the changes through repositories, but has kept its development internally. At the end of 2020 Google expanded the model to contributions from third parties and in this way developers could read the documentation and scan the problem tracker, sign up for a mailing list, work on compatible devices or configure an emulator and stay up-to-date with the project roadmap.

It was a step forward and now another comes. On the Bluetooth SIG Wireless Standard Interest Group website, a Nest Hub device has appeared (the old Google Home Hub) ruled by a ‘Fuchsia 1.0’. A sign that Google is testing its software on real-world hardware like it has already done on the Pixelbook or other Nest Hubs.

For the “Product Website”, Google has included a link to the Fuchsia Bluetooth documentation. This is not the first time that Fuchsia has been featured in the Bluetooth SIG, with the operating system’s Bluetooth software stack under the codename “Sapphire” approved in the middle of last year. These types of certifications for connectivity standards are usually common before product launches.

The big question here remains whether this hardware and software combination will be commercially available anytime soon. Or Google continues testing as a “long-term project, to experiment.” The great interest of Fuchsia OS remains if it will end up unifying Android and Chrome OS. An effort that Microsoft has tried with Windows 10 and that Apple has in mind to unite macOS and iOS.

It would be easier for the tech bigs to develop, maintain and advertise a single system, and the merging of the operating systems would simplify the work of developers and allow apps to be delivered in a single digital store.