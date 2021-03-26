FTX Arena will be the new name of the Miami Heat stadium – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI.- The American Airlines Arena in Miami, home of the NBA Miami Heat basketball team and home to great concerts and cultural events in the city, will be renamed the FTX Arena thanks to an agreement reached between Miami-Dade County. and the FTX cryptocurrency exchange platform.

“We are proud to announce this great new naming rights partnership for the Arena, and we look forward to submitting it to the BCC (Board of County Commissioners) for approval,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement Tuesday. .

The mayor of Florida’s most populous county stated that “safeguarding public finances” are her “top priorities throughout this process” as a new sponsor of the coliseum.

“This partnership, which will bring the County almost 90 million (dollars) in 19 years, will have a positive impact on our community and we are pleased to find an FTX partner ready to invest in Miami-Dade,” he added.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX, the platform where clients can exchange Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, said that for them this opportunity means something more “than putting our name on an iconic building.”

“It is an opportunity to bring value to the growing and diverse community of Miami and its surrounding cities, as well as to join a championship community, a championship organization and a championship culture.”

According to the statement, FTX also pledged an additional $ 5 million in the deal, “beyond the scope of the name-use rights association,” to help Miami-Dade residents prosper.

The Miami Herald newspaper reported that the entire deal is worth $ 135 million and that although the county collects naming rights revenue, it must pay the basketball team $ 2 million each year.

In November 2019, a spokeswoman for American Airlines, based in Fort Worth, Texas, said that the company had chosen not to renew the sponsorship contract that expired in 2020.

The airline maintained the sponsorship since the popular coliseum, facing Byscaine Bay and with a capacity for 21,000 spectators, opened its doors in 1999 under the name of American Airlines Arena.