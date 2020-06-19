Francisco Stevens Guevara, councilor of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) of the mayor’s office of the municipality of Buenos Aires, of the department of Rivas, died this Wednesday, June 17, from a heart attack. SYour relatives had denounced that Guevara received a bad diagnosis at the Rivas hospital when he was admitted after presenting kidney problems and abdominal pain.

Stevens had 17 days after being discharged from the Rivas hospital, after his relatives admitted him to the hospital center on May 30. A day later, the 82-year-old man was released by the doctors, who told him that they would follow him up at his home, and at the same time they gave him medicine indicated to treat patients with Covid-19, although another of the doctors he assured the family that he had no coronavirus.

On June 10, the official media presented Stevens as one of the recovered residents of Covid-19 in Nicaragua. However, his family denies that he was already cured of his ailments.

“My grandfather was a very sociable person and he was recognized in Buenos Aires as Chico Billiards, because for more than 50 years he had administered the only billiards in this town, but unfortunately he was unable to recover his state of health and after showing improvement, passed away in our house, “said Johnny Martinez Stevens, 37.

Martínez also assured that “we think that the health personnel who treated him were wrong about the diagnosis, since the medicine they prescribed did not provide the expected results, and when his GP examined it, he confirmed that it was not a coronavirus, and we decided to modify the medication. ”

Guevara’s grandson says that a private doctor treated Stevens seven days after he was released and he informed them that his health problem was related to kidney problems and hyponatremia, so he received another medication.

“By changing the medication, he was showing improvement in his health, but we could no longer recover it,” explained Martínez, who explained that his grandfather liked to narrate the anecdotes he lived during the insurrection against the Somoza dictatorship.

The councilman was kept awake in his house on Wednesday night and was buried by his family and friends in the Buenos Aires cemetery on Thursday morning.