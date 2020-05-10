From today, a complete view of the impact of the pandemic on social networks will be available for free for everyone to access. FSB and Knewin, respectively the largest communication agency * and the largest PR Tech in Latin America, jointly developed the Dashboard Covid-19 Social Networks.

In addition to monitoring the most cited terms in a wide range of subjects, the platform also brings graphics and information about influencers with greater engagement and most cited politicians. The dashboard can be accessed through the links: https://www.knewin.com/dashboardcovid19/ and https://www.fsb.com.br/dashboardcovid-19/.

Through the FSB and Knewin platform, the current scenario, from the perception on social networks, will be depicted in graphs, maps, numbers and data, in addition to a thematic cloud, the result of the analysis developed by the companies. The purpose of the dashboard is to serve as a tool for everyone who wants to understand the current situation. In this way, it will assist in the planning of business strategies and in decision making, providing support for everyone to deal with the new scenario in a more assertive manner.

“Quality and agile information is one of the bases for understanding scenarios. Mainly on social networks. We believe in the power of data. Therefore, we align artificial and human intelligence. The dashboard that we are launching together with Knewin is very complete, dynamic, in addition to being friendly and accessible. It offers information with transparency and a complete experience. It all matters. “, says Luciano Pires, Managing Partner of FSB Inteligência.

According to Fabio Rios, Marketing and Sales Director at Knewin, “The Covid-19 Social Networks Dashboard makes data accessible that can be decisive for companies and for the whole society. We believe that knowledge keeps us ahead, and social networks come from very valuable and useful information to help in making smart decisions. “

In different formats, the data will cover the main themes related to the pandemic: politics, economics, health, religion, the world, coping measures, employment, brands and social isolation. For example, maps and graphs with the most cited countries and states will be available. And which hashtags with the most prominence of the day.

Among the analyzed KPIs are the absolute volume of mentions, the potential reach of the period and the interactions in the posts. Information will also be made available on the percentage of increase or decrease of these indexes in relation to the previous day. There will also be a graph with the highlighted sub-themes for each category and a word cloud with the terms of the day. Among the special subjects that will be monitored by the FSB and Knewin are: delivery, fake news, memes and routine.

In addition, the temperature of the networks in relation to social isolation will be assessed daily, as well as the feelings expressed due to the pandemic – such as fear, boredom, sadness and hope.

* According to the Global Top 250 PR Agency Ranking 2019, a study by The Holmes Report.

About FSB

FSB Comunicação, with 40 years in the market, is the largest corporate communication agency in Brazil and Latin America, and the 36th largest in the world, according to The Holmes Report. Founded by Francisco Soares Brandão, the FSB grew and, in 2018, joined Loures Consultoria, forming the FSB Group. The agency acts as an integrated communication consultancy, with the purpose of establishing solid relationships to generate concrete results for its clients’ businesses. Specialized in crisis management and reputation of brands and people, FSB has professionals with extensive experience in press relations, business intelligence, digital, design and audiovisual productions, in addition to political analysts and the FSB Research Institute. FSB has offices in Brasília, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, as well as service in the United States.

About Knewin

Founded in Florianópolis in 2011, Knewin’s mission is to democratize access to information using cutting-edge technology. The largest PR Tech company in Latin America is responsible for developing news and social media monitoring solutions for around 1,000 customers from various segments, including communication and marketing, in four countries. Knewin has a consistent growth strategy and has made nine acquisitions since 2016 (Informa Brasil, Zubit, Clipping Workshop, Myclipp, DataClip, Editorial Link, Varjão Clipping, Monitori and MITI), which helped to build an even more robust portfolio .

Website: https://www.knewin.com/

