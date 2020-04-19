By Maria Caspani and Nathan Layne

NEW YORK, Apr 18 (.) – Demonstrations calling for an end to the stay-at-home measures that have hit the U.S. economy spread to Texas on Saturday, while the governor at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak of the Country said its New York state could finally have left the worst behind.

New York, which has recorded nearly half of the country’s deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the highly infectious virus, reported 540 deaths on April 17 on Saturday, up from 630 the previous day and the figure lowest daily since April 1.

The number of patients in the state who require intensive care and ventilators to help them breathe also decreased.

“If we look at the last three days, you could argue that we have passed the plateau and are starting to go down, which would be very good news,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in his daily briefing.

Some 2,000 people continued to be hospitalized with COVID-19 every day, Cuomo said, noting that 36 of the latest deaths in New York occurred in nursing homes, which have been devastated by the pandemic across the country.

In neighboring New Jersey, both the number of new hospitalizations and new coronavirus cases also decreased slightly from the previous day, Governor Phil Murphy said. Although he added: “We are not out of danger, we have not yet stalled.”

Illinois reported 125 new coronavirus deaths and 1,585 additional cases, but said the growth rate was slowing.

More than 22 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits in the past month due to the closure of businesses and schools and severe travel restrictions have affected the economy.

But an influential investigative model showed late Friday that strict compliance with orders imposed in 42 of the 50 states was a key factor behind a better outlook for the country’s number of coronavirus deaths.

The University of Washington’s predictive model, regularly updated and often cited by state public health authorities and White House officials, projected that the virus would claim 60,308 lives in the United States by August 4, 12% less than the forecast of the previous week.

He also predicted that some states could safely begin easing the restrictions starting May 4.

But many have already begun to reject the measures.

Governor Murphy rebuked an official in Atlantic County, where Atlantic City is located, for expressing his frustration via Facebook about the effect of the closings on the local casino-dependent economy.

On Saturday, several dozen protesters gathered in the Texas capital Austin, shouting “United States! United States!” and “Let us work!”

In Brookfield, Wisconsin, hundreds of protesters cheered as they lined up on a major thoroughfare and waved American flags to protest the extension of that state’s “home security” order.

Earlier in the week, scattered protests erupted in the Ohio, Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia capitol buildings. The protesters for the most part ignored the rules of social distancing and did not use the masks recommended by public health officials.

Republican President Donald Trump appeared to encourage protesters with a series of Twitter posts on Friday asking them to “FREE” Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia, all with Democratic governors.

Several states, including Ohio, Michigan, Texas, and Florida, have said they want to reopen some of their economies, perhaps, on or before May 1.

Trump said Saturday that Texas and Vermont will allow certain businesses to reopen on Monday while maintaining coronavirus-related precautions, as Montana begins to lift restrictions on Friday.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut, Maria Caspani in New York, Jennifer Hiller in Houston, and Idrees Ali in Washington, Written by Bill Berkrot and Sonya Hepinstall, Edited in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso and Manuel Farías)