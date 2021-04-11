Frustration after El Clásico: clash between Jordi Alba and Piqué



Barcelona will play the Copa del Rey next Saturday.

Photo: Pau Barrena / AFP / Getty Images

The FC Barcelona lost El Clásico and suddenly it all fell apart in seconds: harassment of the referee, doubts about the remainder of the season and the icing on the cake: a collision between two of his references, Jordi Alba and Piqué.

It happened upon arrival in Barcelona. The worst was over, but the frustration was latent. Piqué tried to encourage Jordi Alba, but was unsuccessful.

– Don’t worry, we’ll win. We will win this Cup for sure, let’s go.

– I don’t know about me, huh.

– What?

– I don’t know!

🗣 “We will win this Cup for sure” 💥 The conversation between Piqué and Jordi Alba that he captured exclusively #Deportescuatro 👇https: //t.co/rLnkQPQLgC pic.twitter.com/ALwDnlam8g – Sports Four (@DeportesCuatro) April 11, 2021

Clearly Jordi Alba did not want to know anything else this Sunday night. Probably the Blaugrana club will rejoin the maximum for the coming weekend, where even more things are played than in El Clásico.

Piqué was referring to the final of the Copa del Rey that FC Barcelona and Athletic Club de Bilbao will play this Saturday April 17. It is a game that is worth a full season for the Catalans, after the elimination in the Champions League they focused on the two local competitions.

Winning the Cup would not only serve to save a moderately difficult year, but it would quickly make them forget the setback against Real Madrid and would keep them focused and excited about the possibility of a double.