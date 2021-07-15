Frustrated by the lack of opponents, Luke Rockhold puts an ultimatum to the UFC: “Give me someone exciting or let me go.”

Luke Rockhold | Image: .

Luke rockhold he is not willing to continue waiting on his laurels.

The former 185-pound champion of Strikeforce you are open to exploring your options outside of the UFC if the promotion doesn’t offer you an “exciting name” for what will be the fight that marks your return to the sport in more than two years.

Notice

“I’m not going to take a fight with someone who doesn’t excite me,” explained the fighter from Sanford MMA Mike Heck from MMA Fighting. “Has no sense. I was a Strikeforce champion, a UFC champion. I don’t need to go back to fight a bum who doesn’t excite me. I’d rather not go back. If you want me to fight, give me someone exciting. If not, then fuck off and let me go.

Rockhold, who has not won since a TKO against the former champion of the WSOF, David Branch, in September 2017, he detailed that the UFC offered him two dates before Khamzat Chimaev, but before the decision of the Chechen to prioritize a race at 170 pounds, the promotion cut communication with him.

“Chimaev was thrown at me out of nowhere,” he said. “I didn’t think much of it, but I thought, ‘Hell, I’m kind of interested in this.’ This guy has been claiming that he can beat anyone anywhere, and I’d like to test that hype. They offered me a date, they offered me August 7, and I felt some pressure from lack of time, but I was like, ‘Okay, let’s do it.’ And then they (the UFC) wanted to postpone the fight to a star berth on August 28, and that really got me excited. I thought it was already closed because they gave me multiple dates, but then they stopped talking to me because he is going to stay at 170 pounds, or something like that.

Although 36-year-old Rockhold is irritated by his current situation, he believes that eventually someone will “grow his bones” to be his dance partner in the cage.

“I think they were looking forward to scheduling the Conor McGregor / Dustin Poirier fight, so now that that’s over I hope we can get more traction. Hopefully something will come up. Hopefully someone will grow bones. But at the moment I am enjoying everything and I believe that what is destined to happen, will happen.

Rockhold has not stepped into the Octagon since being brutally knocked out by the reigning 205-pound champion, Jan Blachowicz, in July 2019.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.

Advertisement