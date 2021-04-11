Frustrated by his performance, Kevin Holland apologizes to TV network at UFC Vegas 23 interval

Only 21 days away from his defeat in front of Derek Brunson, Kevin Holland disappointed again. This time, the American expressed his frustration. In an interval between rounds versus Marvin vettori, held Saturday afternoon at UFC Vegas 23.

The middleweight looked at one of the cameras and apologized with “ABC”, one of the networks that broadcast the event. Holland he was dominated in the fifth rounds and lost by unanimous decision.

“Excuse me ABC” said the controversial middleweight.

Again part of a stellar fight of UFC in less than 30 days, Holland I agree to face Vettori at the last minute. The American replaced Darren till, which was programmed, to face the Italian.

In combat, Kevin had his moments, and surprised with some combinations of feet and blows. MarvinHe fought strategically, and took him to the mat, asserting his physical strength while dominating the fight with his grappling.

At the end of the fight, the Italian won by unanimous decision. Holland, won his second straight loss and missed a chance to rebound in the division where Israel Adesanya is the current champion.