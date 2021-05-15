Frustrated at not getting a Top 10 opponent, Islam Makhachev criticizes the light division

Islam Makhachev

Programmed to face Thiago Moises at UFC Fight Night on July 17. Islam Makhachev made no secret of his frustration at not facing a ranking rival.

In your account Twitter, the Russian attacked the top 10 of the division and claimed that nothing will stop his way to the belt.

TOP 10 of LW division is a bunch of old ass slick fighters. Not a single one accepted the fight they were offered.

NO MATTER WHAT, I’M GONNA KEEP MOVING AND GET THAT BELT SOON, with or without these clowns. See you July 17 @ufc @espnmma https://t.co/j0Df3tNDaT – Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 13, 2021

“The top 10 of the lightweight division is full of old and experienced fighters. None of them accepted the fight that was offered to them. No matter what happens, I’m going to keep walking and grab that belt shortly. With or without those clowns. See you on July 17 ”, wrote Makhachev.

Tenth in the ranking of the lightweight, Makhachev he’s on a seven-game winning streak. The Russian has a record of 19-1. The only defeat of the ward of Khabib Nurmagomedov it was in front Adriano Martins on UFC 192 in October of 2015.