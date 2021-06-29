Fruits Basket will have a spin-off focused on Tohru’s parents – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

This Monday at the conclusion of the final episode of the Fruits Basket remake, the franchise’s official website published a commemorative video with messages signed by the cast and mangaka Natsuki Takaya. The material concluded with announcements for a theatrical adaptation and a new animated production of Fruits Basket for 2022.

The anime project will be titled Kyо̄ko to Katsuya no Monogatari and will focus entirely on the story of Kyо̄ko and Katsuya, the parents of protagonist Tohru Honda. The format – series, OVA or movie – was not announced. It is worth mentioning that a considerable part of the background of this relationship was not included in the new adaptation of Takaya’s work.

Fruits Basket was originally serialized in the pages of the magazine Hana to Yume between 1998 and 2006, being compiled in 23 volumes by the publishing house Hakusensha. Panini Manga publishes the 12-volume “Collector’s Edition” in aizōban format in Mexico.

The story follows Tohru Honda, a high school student who, after losing her mother, ends up living in a tent on land near the mysterious Soma clan. They notice her presence and invite her to stay for a few days in their home, but Tohru soon discovers her biggest secret: when someone of the opposite sex touches them, they become animals of the Chinese horoscope.

The first anime version of 26 episodes, by Studio Deen, was released in 2001 and enjoyed resounding success in Japan and the West. However, the TMS Entertainment remake released in 2019 opted for a much more faithful approach to the manga and for adapting the manga’s story in its entirety. All three seasons were directed by Yoshihide Ibata (FLCL Progressive), with Natsuki Takaya herself serving as executive supervisor.

Source: CInePremiere