Gaining relevance on social networks is an increasingly complicated task; however, circumstances sometimes lead brands to occupy special places in user conversations. Such is the case of what now happened with Fruit of the Loom.

The clothing brand has become one of the first trends in social networks thanks to the revelation of some photographs that confirm an alleged romance between Eiza Gonzalez and Timothée Chalamet.

The conversation in networks

During the morning of this Wednesday, the label « Fruit of the Loom » was among the first trends in social networks after users related the brand’s products to the swimsuit with which Timothée Chalamet was photographed. in his alleged romance with Eiza González on a Mexican beach.

The fact has left hundreds of comments around the brand, so now, according to Twitter’s own estimates, the Fruit of the Loom adds more than 2 thousand 455 tweets that mention it.

In addition to the comparisons made to public photographs by an entertainment magazine, users have taken the opportunity to mention the “comfort” of the brand’s products, mention some of their points of sale and echo their popularity among consumers. Mexicans.

With fruit of the loom my eggs sit in the clouds https://t.co/D90x6QUDCT – German mitch (@mitch_aleman) June 24, 2020

It is what unites us to all bros.

Today I wear my Fruit of the Loom to show them off in front of my little face @_valeriatejeda 😏 https://t.co/ACrUJrNqk9 – Victor Manuel Pérre (@ElVictorMan) June 24, 2020

A pack of 4 Fruit of the Loom shorts for the year Long live the berry shorts https://t.co/mEqrZJKO72 – Juan Gamboa (@JuanLGamboa) June 24, 2020

the fruit of the loom the most comfortable shorts in the world! pic.twitter.com/zMuZrlW8S1 – ToNy (@ TonnyBanks00) June 24, 2020

It should not all be by chance

The truth is that at the time of the closing of this note, the brand has not reacted to the comments of the audiences with what it would be missing a relevant opportunity to connect with an audience that has proven to recognize the firm.

What happens with Fruit of the Loom shows that the industry has more and more information about its target audiences; however, the actual capitalization of this information still represents a wide gap to close that materializes in consumers who are little or not at all satisfied with what their brands are trying to deliver as content or relevant information.

This is one of the conclusions of a recent survey carried out by HubSpot, which revealed that just over 90 percent of consumers consider current digital ads more intrusive than those published three years ago, while only 7 percent consider attractive an advertising site to the point of making it click.

The Relevance Race

Read wisely and react in time to the relevance that users themselves could represent for brands, an opportunity to reverse, at least for one occasion, one of the ills that commercial firms suffer in the digital environment, a space that although increasingly It takes more advertising investment, it still seems to be in debt when delivering results.

According to recent research by Proxima, they indicate that up to 60 percent of the budget advertisers spend on the digital environment is wasted globally each year.

In fact, an estimated 58 percent of ads are never seen digitally, according to Adgravity figures.

