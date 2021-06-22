Fruit and type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is a growing public health problem: an estimated 451 million people in the world suffer from this disease, not counting the hundreds of millions who are close to beginning to suffer from the disease.

Dr Nicola Bondonno’s team from the Nutrition Research Institute at Edith Cowan University in Australia has completed a study in which she and her colleagues examined data from 7,675 Australians, evaluating their fruit and juice intake. of fruits and the prevalence of diabetes after five years.

Research results indicate that people who ate at least two servings or pieces of fruit a day had higher insulin sensitivity values ​​than those who ate less than half a serving.

The study’s findings also suggest that people who eat at least two servings of fruit a day are 36% less likely to develop type 2 diabetes.

“We found an association between fruit intake and insulin sensitivity markers, suggesting that people who ate more fruit had to produce less insulin to lower their blood glucose levels,” explains Dr. Bondonno. “This is important because high levels of circulating insulin (hyperinsulinemia) can damage blood vessels and are linked not only to diabetes, but also to high blood pressure, obesity, and heart disease. A healthy diet and lifestyle , including the consumption of whole fruits, is a great strategy to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. “

Dr. Nicola Bondonno holding a basket of red apples. (Photo: Edith Cowan University)

The team did not observe the same beneficial relationship for fruit juice. “Higher insulin sensitivity and lower risk of diabetes were only seen in people who ate whole fruit, not fruit juice,” Dr. Bondonno emphasizes. “This is likely because juice tends to be much higher in sugar and lower in fiber.”

The study, entitled “Associations between fruit intake and risk of diabetes in the AusDiab cohort,” has been published in the journal Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)