Frozen 2, Star Wars, Birds of Prey … These films which will be available on VOD in a few days, due to the coronavirus

VOD platforms to the rescue of the latest blockbusters

The current coronavirus epidemic worldwide has forced many governments to adopt (more or less firm) containment measures. To allow the population to better manage the situation, many companies are making a gesture, like the Canal group which had recently clarified the famous encrypted channel. On the side of the cinema giants, we are also making new arrangements.

Thus, we recently learned that Universal Pictures was going to offer various very recent films on VOD. Films available for sale and rental, and the first affected (since March 20) by this new system are The Hunt, Invisible Man, Birds of Prey and Emma. This will also be the case for the film Trolls World Tour, whose release (at the cinema) is stalled on April 20, and which will therefore be available simultaneously on VOD.

The same goes for Paramount Pictures, which recently announced its desire to offer on VOD, as of March 31, the successful film Sonic the Hedgehog, launched in theaters in early February.

Forward, Frozen 2, Star Wars IX…

Regarding Disney, if the American giant has preferred to postpone the release of certain films (Mulan, Black Widow …), it will also offer some feature films in advance on digital platforms, starting with the very recent En Avant, from Pixar studios. The latter will find its place on Disney + in early April, and it is already available on iTunes, Amazon, Vudu… Note that Frozen 2 is already available on Disney + (in the United States).

Other films are also affected, including The Way Back, launched in theaters on March 6 in the United States, and which will be available this week on online platforms. Ditto for I Still Believe or Bloodshot (with Vin Diesel), which will arrive this week on VOD, just a few days after their launch at the cinema. To this is added a certain Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker, available since March 13 on VOD platforms.