Updated on 05/13/2020 at 5:52 p.m.

“Much further: this is how Frozen 2 was made”, the new original documentary series that Disney + will premiere on its platform next June 26, closely follows the complex work of the filmmakers, artists or designers of one of the most acclaimed films in Walt Disney Studios: “Frozen II”.

The second installment of the adventures of Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven premiered on November 22, 2019, but even before the completion, a camera crew from Walt Disney studios sneaked into the jobs of songwriters, artists, actors, or entertainers, to record the challenges the team faced when making an animation tape like this.

This six-episode documentary series will take the viewer into the shoes of actors Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Josh Gad (Olaf), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), Sterling K. Brown (Lt. Mattias) and Evan Rachel Wood (Iduna) , as well as in the head of the director, screenwriter and creative director Jennifer Lee, and, learn in this way how the entire Kingdom of Arendelle was made, in a race against time to deliver the film on time.

According to a Disney statement, this is the first time that cameras are present in the whole process of creating an animated film, capturing the “implausible challenges” and “enormous advances” of this “complex and endearing” animated film.

Despite this, it is not the first time that the giant Walt Disney Studios shows his difficult work of composing a film.. Thanks to the Disney archives that were created in 1970, in which both original designs and props have been kept, today we can see how those first animated films were made.

Likewise, On their official Instagram account (Walt Disney Animation Studios), different artists show followers through a video how some designs of the most characteristic characters are made, such as Olaf, Baloo, Simba or Stich, among others.

