Frost could damage corn crop in Brazil, less danger for sugar cane and coffee

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, Jun 28 (.) – A polar air front moving through southern and southeastern areas of Brazil this week will likely damage corn fields, but the risk is lower in sugarcane and coffee areas. analysts and meteorological centers said Monday.

Frosts would fall between Tuesday and Thursday in most regions of the state of Paraná – Brazil’s second largest grain producer -, in parts of Mato Grosso do Sul and in the south of the state of Sao Paulo, the first producer. of sugar cane in the country.

Paraná’s meteorological agency, Simepar, said that practically all areas of the state will experience frosts in the coming days. Rural Clima meteorologists said Paraguay could also experience frosts affecting corn.

“The situation is complicated for the second corn harvest in the west and south of Paraná, in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul and in Paraguay,” said Rural Clima meteorologist Marco Antonio dos Santos.

“Frosts could also affect some areas of sugar cane and coffee in the north of Paraná and in the south of Sao Paulo,” he added about the areas that represent a very small part of Brazil’s coffee and sugar production.

Rural Clima and Somar Meteorologia also see a low risk of frost affecting the main coffee growing areas of Minas Gerais, as well as the largest sugar cane fields in the north of Sao Paulo.

Damage could be greater in the case of corn, as many fields were sown later than usual, as a result of delays in the soybean harvest, and are still in the phase where the cold could be damaging.

Brazil’s second maize crop, or winter maize, has already lost potential yields due to a long dry spell this year, so frost would further reduce production.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; additional reporting by Marcelo Teixeira in New York. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)