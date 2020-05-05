The national secretary of Health Surveillance, Wanderson Oliveira, one of the main authorities in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, said on Tuesday that Minister Nelson Teich decided to keep him in office, amid speculation about a possible replacement by political decision of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Wanderson’s departure was taken for granted after Teich took over as Health Minister last month in place of Luiz Henrique Mandetta, since the secretary had already made the post available. In recent weeks, it has been speculated that the post could be offered by Bolsonaro to the center as a way to garner support in Congress.

Asked at a news conference on the news in this regard, the secretary announced that he will remain in charge of the secretariat, which is responsible for the front line of the confrontation with Covid-19, at least for now.

“Minister Nelson requested that I remain in the Health Surveillance Secretariat,” he said. “The duration is at the discretion of the minister, and authorization was also given by President Bolsonaro.”

Wanderson stressed that the position he holds implies “some technical knowledge that is fundamental”, but he made himself available to remain in the government even if in another position.

“I will be available to Minister Nelson as long as he deems necessary, regardless of the position,” he said. “I have no attachment to the position, but it is a decision of the Minister of State for Health.”

