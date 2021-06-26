Frontiers of Pandora ‘won’t be released on PS4 and Xbox One

One of the great surprises of E3 2021 was, without a doubt, the first trailer of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Although Ubisoft introduced it during 2017, it took four years to get the first look at its promising open world. However, the French company has already confirmed that the game will not be released on previous generation consoles, which upset some fans. Faced with such a reaction, Ubisoft has come out to explain the reason.

In an interview with IGN, Magnus Jansén and Nikolay Stefanov, Creative Director and Director of Programming for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, respectively, were questioned about the absence of the title on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. As you are probably already imagining, it has to do with a subject of technical ambition. Basically the hardware of the “old” consoles did not allow to show the open world as they wanted.

According to the developers, one of the main mechanics of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is flying on our Leonopteryx. This implies, of course, render the detailed surface of the open world at high speed, otherwise you would see that some sections of the map load slower than others. This last phenomenon, in fact, was quite common in games of previous generations, and little by little it has been solved with the help of different techniques. One of them is to prioritize processing to areas with higher density.

However, with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora we will see an open world with an overwhelming level of detail in any region. This requires the intervention of a storage unit whose read speed is extremely fast. Yes, like the SSDs in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. Also accompanied by a processor and GPU powerful enough to process the scene in real time. The PS4 and Xbox One simply cannot handle this task.

Ubisoft notes that the James Cameron film was always distinguished by its spectacular flora and fauna. These characteristics will be respected in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora thanks to the technology of the Snowdrop engine – the same one that “gives life” to The Division. For example, if an attack is made in a certain area of ​​the stage, the creatures will run to save themselves by destroying everything in their path. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be available during 2022.

