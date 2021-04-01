Frontiers of Knowledge Award for two pioneers in nanomaterials

The BBVA Foundation Frontiers of Knowledge Award in Basic Sciences has been awarded in its 13th edition to Paul Alivisatos, from the University of California at Berkeley (USA) already Michael Grätzel, of the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne (Switzerland). Their contributions, fundamental for the development of new nanomaterials, are already being applied both in the production of renewable energy and in the latest generation of electronics.

“Grätzel’s groundbreaking work includes the invention of a type of dye sensitized solar cell, which bears his name ”, says the jury minutes,“ and Alivisatos has achieved pioneering contributions using semiconductor nanocrystals for energy applications and screen display ”.

For the jury, Alivisatos and Grätzel are pioneers in controlling the light-matter pair, acting on the latter through the use of nanomaterials.

The way light interacts with matter has fascinated scientists for centuries, and the effort to control that interaction in fine detail is at the core of powerful technologies today.

For the jury, Alivisatos and Grätzel are pioneers in controlling the light-matter pair, acting on the latter through the use of nanomaterials. For this reason, he recognizes them for being key figures in fundamental science that has allowed “the use of nanostructures for energy conversion”.

Grätzel pioneered combining molecular systems and nanoparticles to make a new type of solar cells that mimic the photosynthesis, approaching the goal of turning sunlight into a clean, efficient and cheap source of electricity on a large scale.

Alivisatos, for its part, has used nanocrystals with just a few thousand atoms, the so-called ‘quantum dots’, to emit light whose color can be controlled very precisely. He has also used these nanocrystals to search for new sources of renewable energy.

Currently the most advanced application of his work is a new generation of screens that incorporate quantum dots to achieve high color quality and are already marketed as QLED, Quantum Dot LED televisions.

In a way, Alivisatos explained by videoconference after learning of the failure, “Michael has investigated more on how to convert the light that enters the system into electricity, while the applications derived from my work have more to do with how to convert energy into light that comes out of the system, and that people can use ”.

The environmental facet of nanomaterials

Both winners are convinced that, faced with the serious threat of climate change and the need to produce renewable energy on a large scale, the new lines of research opened by his work in the field of nanomaterials represent one of the possible solutions from the field of science and technology.

The new lines of research opened by his work in the field of nanomaterials represent one of the possible solutions from the field of science and technology

“Climate change – says Grätzel – is indeed a great challenge. We must reduce our use of fossil fuels and photovoltaic energy it has to increase its capacity by a factor of 200 in the next few decades. Therefore, we need new technologies, and the dye-sensitized cell has led to the creation of the new perovskite cell, whose efficiency in pilot tests is already surpassing conventional silicon cells ”.

Alivisatos is also convinced that nanomaterials have not yet shown their full potential, and that they will play a key role in tackling the great environmental challenge of our time.

“Climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing humanity, and part of that challenge involves learning to make new materials that can capture the sun’s energy, with the least possible energy losses, and also do it in large quantities. scale ”, explained the winner.

“We have found that nanomaterials can be manufactured with very high quality and at a relatively low cost. They can be used to absorb sunlight, and by doing so they do not lose energy in the form of heat, allowing a more efficient conversion into electricity. Michael Grätzel has already shown some uses of nanomaterials in solar energy, but we will see many more over the next few years ”, he concludes.

Rights: Creative Commons.