‘Frontiers of Knowledge’ Award for “the bible” of computer architecture

Before the teachers work John hennessy (Stanford University) and David Patterson (University of California at Berkeley, both in the US), computer architecture design was more of an art than a science, but both first devised “a conceptual framework that provided the field with a robust approach to measuring performance, energy efficiency and complexity”.

The book Computer Architecture: A Quantitative Approach by John Hennesey and David Patterson has been a reference in computing architecture for 30 years

This is stated in the minutes of the jury of the BBVA Foundation Frontiers of Knowledge Award in Information and Communication Technologies, which this year has fallen to these founders of computer architecture, the discipline that designs the ‘brain’ of every computer system, its central processor.

The textbook in which the winners expressed their ideas, Computer Architecture: A Quantitative Approach, a work that is now in its sixth edition, continues to be “the bible” –in the words of the jury– for computer designers and has been used as a reference manual in processor architecture courses around the world since its appearance ago three decades.

RISC architecture

The theoretical contributions of John Hennessy (New York, 1952) and David Patterson (Illinois, 1947) led to the development of RISC, from English reduced instruction set computer (computers with reduced instruction set).

This architecture simplified the instructions necessary for the execution of any computer program, on which today the central processors of practically all desktop computers, laptops, smartphones, tablets and data center servers are based, as well as in embedded computers. on televisions, cars and Internet of Things devices.

RISC was developed in the 1980s based on a concept that both laureates advocated, and which Hennessy sums up in the phrase: “The simpler, the more efficient”. It was a principle completely opposite to those then prevailing among computer designers, and it was precisely this going against the current that prompted the two winners to collaborate.

For Patterson, a common thread in their work is the effort to apply a systematic and reproducible method to your research. Thus they contributed to the formalization of the area of ​​computer architecture, created RISC and wrote their book, as he comments: “We design processors just like we design books: doing experiments and rehearsing.”

“Computer architecture was taught as if you were in the Prado Museum admiring individual works, and we did not like this approach at all, we wanted something based on important measures, such as performance and cost,” says Hennessy

Both winners laid the foundation for today’s construction of modern data centers and databasesBut they also put the fundamentals of discipline black on white: “Both John and I were teachers, and we love teaching. We decided to write a book because it frustrated us that none of the books we had helped us pass on what we knew to our students, ”recalls Patterson.

Hennessy adds: “Computer architecture was taught descriptively in universities. It was as if you were visiting a museum like the Prado, admiring individual works. We didn’t like this approach at all, we wanted something based on important metrics such as performance and cost”.

“Thus – he concludes – we began to write with that objective, so that the field would acquire a scientific and engineering approach, instead of one based on mere descriptions. Have passed 30 years and the book is available in a dozen languages. One of the greatest joys of my life is to see that there are students from all over the world who appreciate our work ”.

