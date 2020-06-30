If you have come to this article you will surely have problems with the front 3.5 mm audio port on your Windows 10 computer. Many times you can not find the cause of this failure and you can have a really bad time if you do not get a quick solution. Rather than having to fight the patch cord or pay for a hardware overhaul, here’s how you can activate it.

These are the steps you must follow to activate the front audio port on your computer

In order for you to activate the front audio port on your computer, you must first make sure that you have connected each terminal correctly. These terminals can be the cables from the main board to the front socket of the box. You should also have verified the connection between the headphones and the speaker cable with the audio port jack towards the box.

Without further ado, here are the steps to follow to solve your problem with the front audio port.

Start by clicking on the “Realtek HD Audio Manager” icon (marked with the number 1 in the image below). Once the software appears open on your computer, click on “Configuration” of the connector.

Have you already entered the program? Now you will remove the option “Disable front panel connector detection”; as you can see in the image below. Finally click “OK” to save the changes made.

At this point, you will see the icon of the audio connector of the front audio port light up (the name of “Panel” may also appear). Then you will click on the audio connector icon on the Front Panel (indicated with number 1 in the image).

Then you will select “Headphone Device” if you are connecting the headphones. You also apply the same procedure if you are connecting external speakers to the rear speaker output port (indicated by number 2 in the image). Finally you will click “Accept” (indicated with number 3 in the image) so that you can confirm the audio module in use.

Once your audio module in use is confirmed, you will follow these last steps

Now, you will click the “Sound” icon in the tray of your computer’s operating system. Then you will click on the arrow inside the panel to see more.

Finally, as your last step, you will choose the option “Speaker” (which is the second option “2 – High definition audio device”). And with this, you can select the front audio port.

So far so good? If you followed all the steps correctly, you should have been able to solve your problem with the audio port.

