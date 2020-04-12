We continue with moments of composition and musical creation from the confinement and that, surely and with the perspective of time, will become part of an indelible period of our lives that will mark us forever. Well, turn for the Valencians Fronkonstin. It had been a long time since he had spoken of the incredible quartet of the Turia City, specifically a year and a half, and it was time to remove the cobwebs from the attraction I have for a band as special as that of Pablota, Pxu, Vince and Jordi on the occasion of the publication of a new song and in a video clip format, being created in these strange conditions in which musicians are subjected when it comes to continuing to spread and promote their music. Jump, we are going far away …

The new composition is titled You and it is a song that, as I advance from here, will be part of a new E.P. of Fronkonstin It will be titled Confinamiento Tapes and it seems that it will consist of six or seven songs that already have layouts and are ready for the final recording.

The theme itself is inspired musically by Berlin’s New Wave scents from The Idiot by The Iguana as well as the lyrics, consisting of Pxu, talk about the ‘lights and darkness’ of the other when it comes to contributing enough to be hooked. Personally, the song has enchanted me, a halftime of introspective and dark atmosphere (with the help of generous doses of cazalla …) with the inclusion of loops, electronic arrangements and programmed batteries in the background (it is what has to be in the running of the bulls) that refresh the sound of Fronkonstin offering them new ways of expression within that setting of New Wave love. Alex Manza has been in charge with the mixes, everything must be said. Pablota He does not raise his voice almost, he whispers and hums you with some unpublished bass so far in his way of singing, appearing static in the image looking at you, fixedly, telling you about the good and the bad of the other, the virtues but also the defects.

The accurate visual setting belongs to the beautiful (and empty) streets of Budapest that they are the perfect setting to get inside what the song asks of you and that they lose their coldness for when the singer increases his phrasing in intensity and presents the climax of the song. That you enjoy it, it is a wonder! …

I have to thank Pxu That you have provided me with all the info I needed for the post, thank you very much uncle.