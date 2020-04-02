Mexico registered 1,378 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country and 37 deaths, to which were added eight deaths in the last 24 hours, reported the health sector authorities.

The Mexico City shows accelerated growth with 62 new cases in one day, 296 cases registered as positive, 591 suspects and eight deaths Until now.

The second entity with high figures is the State of Mexico with 157 patients, 340 suspects and one death. Then there are states with lower index, Jalisco with 99, Puebla with 97, Nuevo Léon with 78, Coahuila with 57 and Yucatan with 52.

In the country 42% of confirmed cases are women and 58% are men. Among the fatal victims of the condition, 86% are male and 14% are female.

Exponential growth in big cities

While coronavirus cases, which started in China in late December 2019, were increasing in Italy and Spain steadily, It was on February 28 that the first cases were reported in Mexico, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, announced that two patients had tested positive for this new strain.

“Let’s talk about two cases”, López-Gatell said, about a 35-year-old individual in Mexico City and another 41-year-old in Sinaloa.

The 35-year-old individual was admitted to the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER) in Mexico City and presented a mild condition, that is, he does not have pneumonia but the common symptoms of a cold.

The first reactive test was “confirmed,” the official said at the president’s morning conference. Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“It is an index case. He is a young individual, who is hospitalized “, he explained.

Another positive case was registered in Sinaloa. A 41-year-old man, who had contact with the same Italian infected, and was isolated in quarantine in a hotel, after finishing it, he recovered successfully and went home.

López-Gatell spoke of other suspicious cases in Oaxaca, Hidalgo and Guanajuato at that time.

According to an official graph from the Ministry of Health, four Mexican individuals (two of the positive cases) traveled to Bergamo, Italy in mid-February, where they had direct contact with a man of Italian nationality infected with Covid-19. Upon returning to Mexico to their places of origin, they were subjected to the rigorous tests.

“Inform all Mexicans: first, we are prepared to face this coronavirus situationWe have the doctors, the specialists, the hospitals, the capacity to face it. As it develops, we will attend to cases, “said the president. López Obrador.

“There was talk that this situation was going to happen, here we report it. Dr. Hugo López-Gatell reported it very clearly, and we are prepared ”he added.

López Obrador asked the population to calm down and continued to live his normal life, traveling through the states and having contact with hundreds of people. As the contagions grew, this situation caused concern about the example he set for the population despite the warrant of the health authorities. to keep the physical distance and greetings from afar.

Despite the fact that Mexico already touched 60 cases of the disease two weeks after the report of the first cases, President López Obrador toured in the state of Guerrero, where he allowed himself to be embraced by people and distributed kisses, mainly to children.

The positive cases were increasing exponentiallyWhile there were one or two cases in the first weeks, they doubled and tripled.

Because the coronavirus epidemic, or COVID-19, mainly affects the elderly and those with immunological and respiratory problems, they recommended protecting through prevention and care with this strip of the population, since in other countries it has been the most affected.

The economy is currently one of the biggest concerns. Grocery stores, stationers, hotels, among other companies will live “In the flesh” the impact that the health emergency will leave in the country.

In the Capital of the Country there are around 444,000 businesses that have from one to 10 workers and the majority are family members, so for the majority it will be difficult to cover expenses ranging from electricity and water, to the internet or rent.

The US rating agency Moody’s Investors Service published an update on its growth projections, where it estimates that the Mexican economy it will contract 5.2% during the first quarter of the year and 3.7% at the end of 2020 due to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the federal government has reported that it wants contagion and public health to be affected to a minimum.

It will also increase 500 million pesos to the Social Development Fund (Fondeso) to provide credits of 10,000 pesos to micro and medium companies, so that it will be enough to grant 50 thousand microcredits in Mexico City and that they will comply with the following characteristics: 0% interest, four months grace period for not paying immediately and payable over two years.