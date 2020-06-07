President Pedro Sánchez has announced a key date in the calendar of 255,000 families, the day that the Minimum Vital Income will begin to be collected. On June 26, the current accounts of 75,000 people will receive an expected income that will provide them with a series of resources to be able to change their situation. One of the most controversial measures of the Government that has caused a real revolution in Social Security numbers is launched, the Minimum Vital Income is already an unprecedented reality in our country.

The Minimum Life Income may be collected from June 26

The term to apply for the Minimum Life Income will start this week, Before the applications are received, President Sánchez himself has already started giving figures. Since Moncloa has answered one of the questions about the minimum income, the date on which you will be able to collect.

On June 26, after just over a week after the application admission process starts, charging will begin. Social Security is the body that must deal with these requests, which according to Pedro Sánchez will help 75,000 people in these first days of operation, of which more than half will be children. With an amount that will range between 461 and 1,015 euros per month depending on the family situation, it will be a reality in a few days.

Starting June 15, many people will be able to request this benefit. and be one of the lucky ones that on June 26 they begin to receive it in their current accounts. The term has not yet started, but the president is already announcing when it will be possible to collect. One more incentive to help those families who live in extreme poverty and need this income in order to survive. The speed at which this measure has been developed has surprised the most skeptical, in a few days it will be possible to see the Minimum Vital Income underway.