‘From wedding to wedding 2’ could be closer to being carried out

16 years ago the first part was released

The comedy classic of Vince vaughn Y Owen wilson ‘From Wedding to Wedding’ grossed $ 300 million worldwide at its premiere in 2005, and since then, there have been rumors of a sequel. Although a sequel to ‘Wedding Crashers’ – its original title – has yet to materialize, it appears to be closer to happening than ever, according to Collider.

At the beginning of last week, Production Weekly shared in networks with a list of a possible sequel project starring Vaughn, Wilson, Isla Fisher Y Rachel McAdams. According to the listing, David dobkin would direct again from a script by Evan Susser, Van Robichaux and Rob McKittrick, and production would begin this August in Puerto Rico. Everything was looking good until a spokesperson for New Line, the producer of the first film, referred to the list as something “inaccurate.”

At the moment New Line has not given the green light to ‘From wedding to wedding 2’. Sources say there’s a script that everyone likes, and while they didn’t say who wrote the most recent sketch, they noted that Dobkin has already started looking for locations in case the sequel goes live. However, nothing official is known that he is the director, or that the actors can return.

As far as the cast goes, Vaughn and Wilson are in early discussions to reprise their roles as Jeremy Gray and John Beckwith, but nothing has been finalized, and conversations with Fisher and McAdams are unlikely to begin before it arrives. to an agreement with the two main characters.

Warner Bros. is likely to want to reunite these two actors 16 years after the first. But you never know. The filmmaker at the time said he would like to know “what it would be like for 40-year-old guys who end up single again and have to go out into the world again. What a strange, difficult and challenging story.” At the time, the director admitted that “we still don’t have a script that we’re there with.” However, he said that a year ago and now they may have put the batteries to develop something.

We will see if this -expected- sequel is one of those that take place in the future.

