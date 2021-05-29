From water activist to governor at the epicenter of Chile’s drought

Santiago de Chile, May 28 (EFE) .- The story of Rodrigo Mundaca is that of David against Goliath. An activist who has spent years denouncing the “looting” that large companies carry out of water in Chile and who in July will take office as the first governor of the Valparaíso region, the national epicenter of the drought.

A 60-year-old agronomist and spokesperson for the Movement for the Defense of Water, Land and the Protection of the Environment (Modatima), Mundaca was one of the only three candidates who prevailed in the first round of the regional elections of the past 15 and 16 of May and they will not have to go to the ballot.

In an interview with Efe, the environmentalist and International Human Rights Prize of Nuremberg 2018 promises to govern for “the never, the without and the nobodies” and use the new position as a loudspeaker to continue demanding that water be constitutionally enshrined as a right human.

Question (Q): Against all odds, you captured 43.6% of the votes, far from 23.7% of the next on the list, the former conservative councilor Manuel Millones, to what do you attribute this success?

Answer (R): We are a community movement that emerged in the Valparaíso region more than a decade ago and we embody a battle that today is at the center of all battles: ending the deprivatization and commodification of waters.

We live in a territory that is considered the national epicenter of the violation of the human right to water and this battle makes a lot of sense to many people. In addition to staying with the most important governorate in the country, after the Metropolitan (which houses Santiago), our organization also removed four constituents.

Q: You are the story of David versus Goliath …

A: We are the history of the never, of the without, of the nobodies, as Eduardo Galeano used to say, of the historically despised. We were underestimated for a long time and it has been an eternal battle, very asymmetrical.

“THE COUNTRY CHANGED”

Q: In the last elections – in which mayors and the 155 conventionalists who will draft a new Constitution to replace the current one, in force since the dictatorship – were also chosen, the citizens harshly punished the traditional politics and elevated the independents. what message emerges from the results?

A: There is a Chile pre and post October 18. The popular revolt of 2019 had nothing to do with the increase in the subway fare, but with 30 years of abuse, in which the elite agreed to strip us of our social rights and common natural assets. The electoral result is the continuation of that battle, an unequivocal sign that the country has changed.

Q: Why is the issue of water so central in Chile?

A: Chile is the only country in the world that has privatized its water sources since 1981 and, since 1998, the management of sanitary waters. In Chile, water is a capital good, which generates capital gains for its holders and which, strictly speaking, is the object of profit, usury and exclusion.

Today, water is prioritized for agriculture and mining. In a pandemic scenario, it is frankly criminal, even more so in territories like ours, where the population that does not have water receives only 50 liters of water from the state in cistern trucks.

“END WITH THE KINGDOM OF SANTIAGO”

Q: What are your specific competencies around water going to be?

A: It is the first time in 200 years that governors are democratically chosen in the country, which responds to the need to decentralize and end Santiago as a kingdom, but this process is a child with milk teeth, it has specific functions and few competencies.

The governor does not have powers in the field of public works, but he does have a budget initiative and, in water matters, we are going to prioritize resources for the maintenance of community rural drinking water systems, for family farming and for the recovery of bodies of water. over-awarded water.

But the governor is not only an administrative figure, but he is a relevant political actor and we are going to occupy our entire spokesperson so that water is enshrined as a human right in the Constitution.

Q: Valparaíso is one of the most vulnerable regions in Chile, with huge pockets of poverty, illegal camps and very high unemployment rates, what are your priorities going to be?

A: Our priorities will go with emergencies: housing, economic reactivation, water, food and priority groups and the order of the factors does not alter the product.

